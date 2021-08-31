Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 'Special' Manchester United Move

Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract with an option to extend his stay by another year. The Portugal captain is currently on national duty.

The deal had been agreed upon on Friday last week, opening the door for Manchester United to bring back one of their legends 12 years after he had departed.

Ronaldo won the Premier League title thrice and the UEFA Champions League once in his time at Manchester United. He had signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon for £12.2m in 2003 and scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the club.

Ronaldo won two Serie A titles with Juventus, but his time in Italy has not lived up to expectations. He had joined in 2018 after scoring a remarkable 450 goals in 438 matches in a glittering 9-year stint at Real Madrid that also included four Champions League triumphs.

Man United have brought in and strengthened their squad with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane before the season kicked off, as they aim to win the Premier League for the first time since 2013.

Ronaldo would join an already loaded group of attacking options for Solskjaer featuring Fernandes, Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba.

Ronaldo could make his debut against Newcastle United after the international break next month.