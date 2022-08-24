After SC Order, Returning Officer Issues Fresh Dates for AIFF Elections

After the termination of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), as demanded by the international football federation (FIFA), the returning officer issued fresh dates for the elections to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee.

The Supreme Court had on Monday said that the Executive Council (EC) of the AIFF shall consist of 23 persons -- 17 members (inclding the president, treasurer and vice-president) to be elected by the electoral college consisting of 35 associations representing states/union territories, and six members shall be drawn from eminent players -- comprising four men and two women.