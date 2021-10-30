Barcelona President Joan Laporta Confident of Getting Xavi as Coach

"I have always said that Xavi will train Barca one day. He is a person who lives for football, he belongs to Barca and he has it as a priority objective in his life. What I think is that I have a very good relationship with him and that he is surrounded by excellent people," said the Barca president.



Sergi will be in charge until Xavi (or someone else) takes over, with his first game at home to Alaves on Saturday night.



Barca will be without midfielder Pedri and forward Martin Braithwaite, while Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto are all doubts.



"I'm taking over at a difficult moment, but we are already working and it's easy to work with players like this," said Sergi, adding that he wouldn't try to make big changes to the team.



"We have to get the players going and we have to be united for tomorrow... The way we play won't change but, but maybe I will slightly alter some tactical concepts," said Sergi, who explained the side needed to "recover the idea of vertical football."