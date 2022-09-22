ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ashutosh Mehta Banned for 2 Years After Failing Dope Test

ATK Mohun Bagan's Ashutosh Mehta, who had also made one international appearance, became the first Indian Super League player to be handed a ban for doping as he has been suspended for two years by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel for flunking a dope test.

Mehta tested positive for morphine (narcotics) -- specified substance -- in the in-competition test conducted on 8 February during an ISL match played in Goa.

The 31-year-old player accepted provisional suspension, which was optional in his case, on 24 June.