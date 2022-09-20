Asiad Medallist MR Poovamma Handed Two-Year Ban for Flunking Dope Test

On appeal by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) against the disciplinary panel decision, the ADAP handed Poovamma a two-year ban.

"We set aside the impugned order dated 16.06.2022 as passed by Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel and allow the appeal of NADA and consequently impose a sanction of 02 years under Article 10.2.2 ineligibility upon the Athlete," the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel headed by Abhinav Mukerji said in its order dated 16 September.

"We also direct that under Article 10.10 all other competitive results obtained by the athlete from the date of sample collection i.e., 18.02.2021 shall be disqualified and all resulting consequences including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes shall follow."

The appeal panel said, "Once the presence of the prohibited substance is established in the body of the athlete and no exculpatory or mitigating circumstances exist, the natural consequences under the ADR follows."