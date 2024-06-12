‘Injustice to My Boys’, Stimac Hits Back at Controversial Qatar’s Goal vs India

It's kind of an injustice to my boys tonight because we were very close to winning this game and qualifying for the third round, but it didn't happen. Congratulations to Qatar. I would say that both countries can be proud of their future because all the players showed enormous quality today. They played open football and it was obvious that both teams enjoyed the game. Many people will say that Qatar played with their reserve team. But our team is also not too old compared to Qatar.

Igor Stimac