AFC Asian Cup 2023 Draw Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live on TV?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will take place on 11 May at the Katara Opera House in Doha. For the first time in the tournament's history, India qualified for two consecutive editions, and its groupings will be decided on Thursday.

India already had won its qualification before playing Hong Kong in the last qualifying match after the Philippines' defeat to Palestine. However, the Blue Tigers finish the season by winning every game.

India will compete in the AFC Asian Cup for the fifth time. In the past, the Blue Tigers competed at the continental level in 1964, 1984, 2011, and 2019.