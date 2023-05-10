IPL 2023: After Early Wickets, Dhoni's Late Cameo Helps CSK Post 167/8 vs DC

Opting to bat first, CSK lost the in-form opener Devon Conway early in the Powerplay. It was Axar Patel who got the big fish for lbw. Conway went for the slog sweep but missed it completely and ended up losing his wicket.



Ajinkya Rahane, who came next, started off with two boundaries and Gaikwad played an aggressive pull shot on the front foot for a boundary in the next over as CSK posted 49/1 at the end of the Power-play.



Axar delivered another blow to CSK as he got rid of Gaikwad in the next over. The batter played a lofted drive towards long off but did not get the desired timing and Aman Khan ran in to take a good catch.



Kuldeep Yadav struck in the 10th over to dismiss Moeen Ali. The spinner pushed it wider after seeing the batter come down. Moeen got a thick outside edge which went straight to the fielder at backward point and CSK were reduced to 66-3 halfway through the innings.



After going boundary less for four overs, Shivam Dube broke the shackles with a monster hit over mid-wicket and got the maximum. The next over Lalit Yadav caught & bowled Rahane to pile up further miseries on CSK.



Rahane came down the track and drilled it low and flat to the right of Yadav, who dived and took a superb low catch with his right hand and ensured the ball did not touch the ground as he landed.



Dube and Ambati Rayudu hit the foot on paddle in the 13th over to turn the momentum. The former started off with two successive maximums and Rayudu followed up with a boundary and a dot ball later ended the over with a massive six, collecting 23 runs off the over and CSK crossed the 100-run mark.