Did Akshay Kumar Express Support for Palestine? No, Videos Are Fabricated!

A set of videos showing Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar are being shared on social media, which show the actor purportedly expressing support for Palestine and Palestinians.

What do the videos say?: Both videos carry audio where Kumar is heard expressing support for Palestine.

In the first video, Kumar is heard saying that what is happening with Palestinians is wrong. He says that he feels great sorrow over the situation, but believes that it will get better.

The actor is seen with pro-Palestinian signage on his face in the second video, saying that he is "with Palestinians." He adds that nothing bad will happen to them and that "if Pakistan stands with Palestine, so does India. I love you, Palestine," he purportedly says.

(Note: Swipe to view screenshots of both claims.)