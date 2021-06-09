Sunil Chhetri Hopes Opponents Think of India as an Annoying Team

India captain Sunil Chhetri says that "giving everything on the pitch" should be the motto of his team going forward.

India, who defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifier match here on Monday, will take on Afghanistan on June 15 in their last Group E assignment.

"I tell the boys to just turn up and give everything on the pitch, and then you will take whatever result comes…you might not get as many moments of individual brilliance and technical play like through balls, but if we can fight like how bees fight by coming together, that's the foundation," said the 36-year-old striker.