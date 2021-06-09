Euro 2020: What Happens If a Player Tests COVID-19 Positive? 

With less than a week to go for what is a very unique edition of the European Championships, several players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Spain’s Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente are among 6 players to have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the 11 June date of kick off.

Jasper Cillessen (Netherlands), John Fleck (Scotland), Dejan Kulusevski, Mattias Svanberg are the other players who tested positive. Cillessen however has withdrawn from the tournament.

The 2021 Euros, initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place in 11 major cities across a month's time in the middle of the pandemic.

So tightly packed is the calendar, that there may not be enough time to postpone matches in the tournament in case of positive tests.