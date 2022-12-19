PM Modi Congratulates Argentina on Winning the 2022 Football World Cup

He also congratulated France, the losing finalists, for their spirited performance, tagging French President Emmanuel Macron, who was at the match.

"Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron," Modi said in a series of tweets.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a thrilling final on penalties, after both the teams were locked 3-3 after extra time.