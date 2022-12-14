2022 FIFA WC: Spain, Portugal Vanquished - Morocco’s Road to the Semi Final

Walid Regragui's Morocco defeated Portugal in the quarter-finals.
(Photo: PTI)
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has seen some remarkable upsets, but perhaps none as impressive as the ones pulled off by the Atlas Lions on their way to Wednesday's semi-final against France.
Appointed just at the end of August, Morocco's coach Walid Regragui has heroically transformed the North African team, overcoming several tournament favourites on their way.
Ahead of their tie against the Les Blues, let’s look at how they fought their way into the last four.
Morocco kicked off their Group F campaign against 2018 runners-up Croatia. From the offset, the North African nation exhibited a disciplined defensive structure and maintained control of the midfield, led by Sofyan Amrabat. Despite impressive ball progression, both Morocco and Croatia created minimal creative threat, resulting in a closely fought 0-0 draw at the Al Bayt stadium.
In their second outing, Morocco faced an uninspired, yet top-ranking Belgium. After withstanding early pressure, Morocco orchestrated an assertive display as veteran Romain Saïss gave the Africans the lead through a free kick in the 73rd minute, followed up by a dazzling display from Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech, who set up substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal to seal a 2-0 victory in the 92nd minute.
With one victory and one draw, Morocco's knockout qualification was to be decided in their final Group F match against Canada, a team that was yet to register a win in the tournament.
Morocco took a convincing 2-0 lead by the 23rd minute courtesy goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri, before conceding an own goal - the only one that has gone past keeper Yassine Bounou so far in Qatar.
The defence proved too strong for the North Americans as Morocco saw out a 2-1 victory to top Group F.
Morocco encountered a strong Spanish outfit for a place in the quarter-final. The match witnessed end-to-end action and an intense midfield battle but neither side could find the back of the net after 120 minutes.
Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou’s heroics in the penalty shootout assured Morocco a place in the quarter finals as they upset Spain 3-0 on penalties.
In the quarter-final, Morocco exhibited a brave and tenacious performance against a star-studded Portuguese team. They took the lead through a magnificent header by Youssef En-Nesyri towards the end of the first half.
Bruno Fernandes came the closest to an equaliser in the second half by hitting the woodwork from long range. However, Morocco withstood relentless pressure to hold on to a 1-0 victory, etching their names in football history.
The Atlas Lions take on France for a place in the Final on 15th December (12:30 am IST) at Al Bayt stadium
