FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Coach Confident His Team Will Cause Another Upset

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco will face France in the second semi-final.
(Photo: IANS)
Having stunned Belgium, Spain and Portugal along the way to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco are planning and plotting for another 'upset' as they take on defending champions France on Wednesday, 14 December.
"We will show great desire and try to pull off an upset," said Morocco coach Walid Regragui at the pre-match conference ahead of the semi-final. "We aren't satisfied with the semi-final and being the first African team to do that. We want to go further. Why not reach the final of the World Cup?" he further added.
"The further you get, the more difficult the games are. We are playing the world champions with world-class players and a very good coach, possibly the best in the world," Regragui said.
"We are hungry. I don't know if it will be enough but we want Africa to be on top of the world. I know we are not favourites but we are confident."
Walid Regragui's Morocco defeated Portugal in the quarter-finals.
A few injuries have been a cause of concern in the Moroccan camp in a few key matches but they have fought collectively to overcome that to come this far at the Bayt Stadium.
"As everyone knows, we have a number of injuries but we have an excellent medical staff and they are working very hard and coming in with good news every day. No one is out for now, but no one is definitely in either. We will put out the best side possible," Regragui said.
