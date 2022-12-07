FIFA World Cup: Morocco Stun Spain on Penalties, Enter Quarters

In contrast, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Hakim Ziyech scored theirs and though Badr Benoun was thwarted by Unai Simon, Achraf Hakimi sealed a maiden entry in the World Cup quarterfinals for Morocco when he sent Spain's keeper the wrong way.

Spain, the 2010 champions became another major European casualty after Belgium and Germany crashed out, with the former succumbing to Morocco in a Group stage match.

Both teams took several shots at the goal during regulation time but were unable to make a dent in the scoreboard.

The Spaniards raised the pressure to a peak on the Moroccan defence around the 80th minute when two attempts closely missed the net.

Both halves of extra time show Spain dominating Morocco but they were unable to breach the latter's red defence wall.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui's men have been on a nine-game unbeaten run including this match and have received accolades for their team spirit.

Morocco will next play Portugal in the quarterfinals after the European side defeated Switzerland in the last Round of 16 match.