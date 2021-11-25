2022 FIFA World Cup Hosts Qatar Spied on Football Officials: Report

Allegations of corruption around the bid for the 2022 World Cup, and the 2018 tournament in Russia, have troubled FIFA since 2015 when some of their top brass were arrested in Zurich in matters of large scale corruption.

Before that, in May 2011, a whistleblower later revealed to be Phaedra Almajid who was a member of the Qatari bid team for the 2022 World Cup, claimed that money was paid to FIFA's executive committee in order to buy votes. However, she retracted these claims in July 2011, later claiming that she had been coerced into making these retractions.

Understandably, Qatar have always maintained that they have a clean slate while FIFA also promised to investigate any reports of wrongdoings, right from the allegations of bribery.

In the years gone by, Qatar has known to have provided favours to football officials with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge being one of those who paid a hefty fine for Rolex watches in 2013, a couple of years after he raised doubts about the 2022 edition of the tournament. FIFA’s former Secretary General is also being probed by Swiss prosecutors for receiving expensive gifts from Qatar.

In 2020, it was reported that Qatar had bribed officials to vote for them in the bidding process too with at least three South American officials being indicted.

(With Inputs from AP and Al Jazeera)