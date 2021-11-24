Karim Benzema Handed One-Year Suspended Jail Sentence in Sex-Tape Trial

Regarded as one of the better forwards in the game currently, Benzema’s lawyers have said that they will appeal the matter.

French football federation president Noel Le Great has already clarified that Benzema would be allowed to keep playing with France even if found guilty. Valbuena -- now at Olympiakos in Greece -- has not played for his country since the incident occurred. Benzema too had been banned from the national team since November 2015 due to this case.

Benzema, who has categorically denied wrongdoing, didn’t attend the trial in Versailles last month and was absent for the verdict. Four others, Axel Angot, Mustapha Zouaoui, Youness Houass and Karim Zenati, were also found guilty and did not appear at the court Wednesday. They have been handed sentences with more severe prison sentences.