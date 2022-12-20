Effervescent & Enigmatic, Messi’s Supporting Cast Helped Make History in Qatar

Before taking to the field in the second half against Croatia in the semi-final, the cameras caught Martinez saying ‘They’d have to kill me (in order) to score against me.” He ended that night with a clean sheet. On Sunday, in the biggest game of his life, he had to pick the ball thrice from the back of the net after coming up against an inspired history-making Kylian Mbappe.

When the match went to a penalty shootout, however, Martinez went into the zone where he thrives the best. Trash talking, psychological mind games, making the kick-taker wait, there is no line that Emi Martinez wouldn’t cross to get inside his opponent’s head to have the last laugh.

It was the same script in the shootout in the final as well where he made himself so big, so larger than life, that Les Bleus crumbled under the pressure.

He got a fingertip or two to Mbappe’s third penalty of the night but the sheer power behind it drove it home. Martinez then dived the right way to stop Kinglsey Coman’s shot before jumping and punching the air a thrice in celebration. He then got to young Aurelien Tchouameni’s mind by making him fetch the ball after a long walk and it resulted in him completely missing the frame of goal. And off he went, shaking and dancing to the songs of the thousands of Argentine supporters behind him.

It was no surprise then that he won the Golden Glove award- if you save a 1v1 in the 123rd minute of the World Cup final and prove decisive in the resulting penalty shootout, there's no one else who could have earned it more.