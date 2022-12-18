FIFA World Cup 2022: Deepika Padukone, Iker Casillas Unveil Trophy

The virus in the French camp had caused Dalot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot to miss the semifinal against Morocco and had also affected central defenders Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate, and winger Kingsley Coman, who didn't participate in the training session on Friday due to a cold -- a fact which the French football federation confirmed on Friday.

The participants, Argentina and France, are so similar, yet as distinct as they possibly could have been. Both nations are battling for their third title, but the circumstances are contrasting.

Argentina became two-time champions 12 years before France won their first title, but since then, it has mostly been agony for La Abliceleste. With their icon, Lionel Messi playing his last World Cup, a victory today would mean the perfect swansong.

France, on the contrary, are vying to become only the second team since Brazil to become back-to-back champions. Their squad is all about exuberance, with the most prominent name being Kylian Mbappe – the 23-year-old who is on the verge of equalling Pele’s record of winning two World Cup titles by 23.