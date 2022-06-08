Cyclist's Sexual Misconduct Complaint Against Coach: SAI Tells How Case Unfolded

The female cyclist was one of six sent for a training-cum-competition foreign exposure trip to Slovenia in June. However, she was the only woman in the team.

The camp was set up to help prepare the team for the Asian Track Cycling Championships, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 18 to 22 June. The team landed in Slovenia on 16 May.

16 May: Cyclist 'Allotted' a Room With the Coach, Gets a Separate One After Complaining

The six cyclists and support staff reached Slovenia for the camp and while checking into the hotel, the female cyclist was informed that the contingent was getting rooms on a double-sharing basis, and she was asked to share hers with coach RK Sharma.

The news was relayed to the SAI senior development officer (SDO) for cycling at 9 pm through a retired former senior athlete. The SDO then spoke to Onkar Singh, the chairperson of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and "flagged off the issue since the sanction made by SAI for the athletes for the foreign exposure clearly indicated that since she was the only girl athlete in the team she would have a separate room while other athletes would share rooms," according to the information shared by SAI with The Quint.

The SAI SDO then spoke to the athlete, "who was disturbed for being asked to share the room, and assured her that she would have a single room immediately."

Following the conversation, the SAI SDO and the CFI chairperson arranged for a separate hotel room for the female cyclist.