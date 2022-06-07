Woman Cyclist Accuses National Team Coach of Inappropriate Behaviour: Report

The SAI and Cycling Federation of India (CFI) have formed two separate inquiry committees to look into the allegation. In a statement, the CFI said that its officials “stand with the complainant”. The federation’s own probe committee comprises CFI secretary-general Maninder Pal Singh, Kerala cycling president SS Sudeesh Kumar, Maharashtra coach Dipali Nikam and CFI assistant secretary V N Singh.

Meanwhile, SAI confirmed that it “has received a complaint from a cyclist of inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia”.

“Following the complaint by the athlete, SAI has immediately brought her back to India to ensure her safety and has also constituted a committee to investigate the matter,” it said, adding that the “matter is being dealt (with) on priority and will be resolved shortly”.

The Indian team is in Slovenia as part of preparations for the Asian Championship, which will be between 18-22 June in New Delhi. The rest of the team is expected to be back four days before the Asian Championship.

Sharma, the sprint coach against whom the complaint has been made, has been with the team since 2014.

“The coach was appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India,” SAI said.

(With inputs from Indian Express)