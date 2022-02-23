Fearlessness & Determination Define 16-Year-Old GM Praggnanandhaa's Journey

Once he became the GM, the teenager has seen his stock soar in recent years and is highly rated within the chess community. And while the confidence took a hit due to the long break, the win against Carlsen will, no doubt, do him a world of good. Carlsen is, of course, no stranger to the young ace from India, as they had played out a fascinating 80-move draw when they first met in April 2021, with Praggnanandhaa displaying unapparelled fearlessness against the maestro.

So it was hardly a surprise when Anand took him under his wing and helped fine-tune his talent. Anand is glad that his mentorship shows in Praggnanandhaa's play. "I am happy that in many of his games, he has gone for the openings that we have discussed in the group. It is important because even if you fight, you need weapons. You need the right positions to show your best," he told Firstpost.

Always willing to learn more, Praggnanandhaa has also suffered setbacks and near-misses, all of which have toughened him up further.

That Praggnanandhaa managed to do well in the recent Tata Steel Masters event in Wijk Aan Zee in the Netherlands despite missing his coach (Ramesh), who was down with coronavirus, is also a good indicator of his mental strength. It was his first big break into elite tournaments.

The teenager has often spoken about becoming a world champion, and the win against the Carlsen is undoubtedly one of the steps on the way. V Saravanan, an international master and coach, said the win over Carlsen is a huge turning point for Praggnanandhaa as it will make him more confident about his potential.

"The win will change a lot of things in Praggu...the confidence in his potential will be one of them. The win has ensured a lot of visibility which will give him a lot of opportunities," he told PTI.

With an Elo rating in excess of 2600, the young chess ace is in unchartered territory, and crucial breaks have come about at the right time. His achievements saw support come from PR Venketrama Raja, the founder of the Chennai-based software company Ramco Systems and an erstwhile president of the All India Chess Federation, and an avid chess lover.

Determination, recognition, and support – all of the ingredients are on the table for the fearless Praggnanandhaa, and he's on his way to making big wins a habit, as he makes steady progress, one move at a time, towards realising his dream of becoming a world champion.

