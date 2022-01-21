‘No Policy for Deaf’: National Chess Champ Malika Handa Let Down by Govt Apathy

To defy challenges and fight adversity is nothing new for Malika Handa. When she was just one, a reaction to medication left her with a hearing and speech loss. Twenty five years later, she is a 7-time winner of the 'National Chess Championship of the Deaf’, and has won several other national and international medals, achievements that saw her invited to the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the capital and felicitation by President Ram Nath Kovind.

But back in her home state of Punjab, the 26-year-old has been fighting apathy and an outdated governing system that refuses to acknowledge the achievements of the young champion.

"In 2017, I met Rana Sodhi, the sports minister at the time. I had medals at the World and Asian levels, and he said he would help me and give me what was my right. I waited for three years, but later they simply said they don’t have a policy for the deaf," Malika Handa told The Quint, as her mother helps translate her hurt and disappointment.