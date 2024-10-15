Farewell, Dipa Karmakar: Gymnast Has No Grudges, but Did the System Fail Her?

“I wanted to prove main abhi zinda hoon (I am still alive),” declared Dipa Karmakar, India’s solitary female gymnast to have competed in the Olympics, the nation’s beloved ‘Produnova Girl,’ during an interview with The Quint in January.

To contextualise her statement, Dipa had orchestrated an incredible comeback – almost unimaginable for a 31-year-old gymnast who had undergone surgeries.