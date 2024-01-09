Dipa Karmakar Zinda Hain – The Comeback Vault of India’s Gymnastics Virtuoso

“This performance was all the more important because I wanted to prove Dipa Karmakar abhi bhi zinda hai (Dipa Karmakar is still alive).”

Even if it was not accentuated, highlighted and amplified, one could tell that Dipa Karmakar was, indeed, feeling ‘alive’ from the enthusiasm in her tone. As if, lifted off her back was no mere monkey, but a monster – one that had been brooding and growing over the last five years.