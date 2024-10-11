Robin Singh’s Message to Indian Fans – Give Gautam Gambhir Time, Watch Him Shine

Eighteen years before they formed the core of Indian cricket’s leadership unit, and orchestrated an incredible Test victory over Bangladesh in merely two days, Gautam Gambhir – the coach, and Rohit Sharma – the captain, were playing together for the India A team in the Top End Series, held in Australia, under the guidance of coach Robin Singh.

Sharma, then 19, was an emerging talent fighting for a spot in the senior team.

Gambhir, at 24, had just been dropped from the national squad following a dip in form.