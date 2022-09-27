Chess GM Magnus Carlsen Breaks Silence, Accuses Hans Niemann of Cheating

The 31-year-old also emphasized the need of eradicating cheating measures, as he added “I believe that cheating in chess is a big deal and an existential threat to the game. I also believe that chess organizers and all those who care about the sanctity of the game we love should seriously consider increasing security measures and methods of cheat detection for over the board chess.”

“We must do something about cheating, and for my part going forward, I don’t want to play against people that have cheated repeatedly in the past, because I don’t know what they are capable of doing in the future,” Carlsen further wrote.

Niemann, however, has not commented on the accusations yet.