Doha Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra to Join Men’s Javelin Throw Event

Diamond League 2023 is one of the leading World Athletics competitions in the world and it will take place in Doha, Qatar. The Doha Diamond League 2023 will take place on 5 May and will have fourteen stops with the final event scheduled for September 16 and 17 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, in the United States. This is the first time that Diamond League will have a final stop in the USA.

Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw and he is all set to impress the audience with his moves on Friday. World champions like Anderson Peters from Grenada and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, silver medal winner at Tokyo Olympics will also be seen playing tomorrow.

The men's Javelin Throw event will also feature players like Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean, Finland’s Oliver Helander, Moldova’s Andrian Maldare, USA’s Curtis Thompson, Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott, Germany’s Julian Weber and Kenya’s Julius Yego.

Let's know the live streaming details besides when and where will the men's Javelin Throw event take place.