Neeraj Chopra Voices Support for Protesting Wrestlers, Demands Justice

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has voiced his support for the protesting wrestlers, who have been sitting on a dharna in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since 23 April. In a statement circulated on social media, the javelin thrower also demanded 'quick action' from the concerned authorities.

Including Neeraj’s fellow Olympic medalists in Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, many renowned Indian wrestlers are staging a protest against the sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom seven complaints of sexual harassment have been filed.