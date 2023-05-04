SRH vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?

SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 Match 47 live streaming and telecast.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today on 4 May 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the match 47 of the Indian Premier League will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The SRH are currently at position 9 of the IPL 2023 Points Table with 6 points. They won 3 and lost 5 out of 8 matches so far. On the other hand, KKR are at position 8 in the points table after losing 6 and winning 3 matches out of 9.
Both the teams need to try their best to win today's match if they want to secure their position in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023.
Let us read about SRH vs KKR live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and more details below.
The SRH vs KKR match 47 will be played today on Thursday, 4 May 2023.
The SRH vs KKR IPL match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
The SRH vs KKR IPL match 47 will be played at 7:30 pm IST.
The SRH vs KKR IPL match 47 will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
The SRH vs KKR match 47 will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India for free.
