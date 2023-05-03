Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh Placed Third, Piyush Chawla Fourth

Mumbai Indians moved to the sixth rank in the IPL 2023 points table with five wins and four losses after defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets on 3 May.

Arshdeep Singh grabbed one wicket against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday and moved to the third position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings with 16 wickets.

His best bowling performance was the four-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians on 22 April. His economy so far this season is 9.80 and strike rate is 13.81 from ten outings.