Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh Placed Third, Piyush Chawla Fourth

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder: Arshdeep Singh moved to the third spot in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with 16 wickets.
(Photo: BCCI)
Mumbai Indians moved to the sixth rank in the IPL 2023 points table with five wins and four losses after defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets on 3 May.
Arshdeep Singh grabbed one wicket against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday and moved to the third position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings with 16 wickets.
His best bowling performance was the four-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians on 22 April. His economy so far this season is 9.80 and strike rate is 13.81 from ten outings.
1. Mohammed Shami (GT) - 17 wickets (9 matches)
2. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 17 wickets (10 matches)
3. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 16 wickets (10 matches)
4. Piyush Chawla (MI) - 15 wickets (9 matches)
5. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 15 wickets (9 matches)
Mohammed Shami is still leading the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with 17 wickets and an economy of 7.05 followed by CSK's Tushar Deshpande in the second spot with 17 wickets and economy of 10.77.
Piyush Chawla grabbed two wickets against Punjab Kings on Wednesday and moved to the fourth place with 15 wickets from 9 matches. He is followed by Mohammed Siraj in fifth position with 15 wickets from 9 matches.
