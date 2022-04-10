Dipika Pallikal Carries the Flag High for Women With Golden Exploits in Glasgow

Her success this past week reminds us of her tenacity and character. Dipika worked her way back from the demanding challenges of motherhood and unspeakable physical exertion. It took her many months of preparation, carefully organized preparation and recovery to allow the athlete to regain the skills, stamina and mental strength needed to compete at the highest level.

With Sourav Ghosal in the mixed, she defeated Alison Waters and Adrian Waller 11-6, 11-8. The 30-year-old was back on court in less than an hour for an even more important match.

In the women’s doubles Championship match, Dipika joined Joshna Chinappa to outlast Sarah-Jane Perry and Waters 11-9, 4-11, 11-8 for the WSF World Doubles Squash Championships title. It was an incredible return for a woman, who stepped away from the game in 2018, while still ranked inside the top 20.

A thriving interior design business in Bengaluru and the addition of twin children to the family were just some of the things that Dipika packed into that time away from the game.

And she warned us too. In a promotion with Adidas on Instagram, Dipika shared pictures of her working out last month, making a statement for women. “My name is Dipika Pallikal Karthik, and when I step on the court, I play for all women,” she posted. In Glasgow this week, not only did she play, but she also won. Not once, but twice.