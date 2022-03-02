Time for Equality in Sport Is Now: US Women's Football Team Show the Way

The US Women's National Team put a cat among the pigeons with a multi-million-dollar settlement with their national football association. The end of a five-year tussle between peeved players and a miffed bunch of administrators is an essential acknowledgment of the festering inequities that affect life, even at the top of the food chain.

Inequality is a malaise that affects human beings across the world, along the length and breadth of the socio-economic spectrum. Women in sport is a festering microcosm that allows for a distressing peek at its unhealthy DNA.

In the context of gender pay disparities, the USWNT settlement could be seen as yet another iconic moment in this centuries-old battle for equality and dignity. Less so for the money earned, and more importantly, for the way this was achieved by a determined bunch of women, who stood up and took charge of their own destinies.