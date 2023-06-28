Diamond League Lausanne Live Streaming: Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra Play Live

Lausanne Diamond League 2023 live streaming details are stated here for fans.
(Photo: Twitter/Media_SAI)
Neeraj Chopra is ready to return in the upcoming Diamond League event that is set to take place in Lausanne, Switzerland. The Diamond League 2023 Lausanne is the sixth event and it is set to take place soon. As per the latest official details stated on the schedule, the Diamond League Lausanne event will take place on Friday, 30 June. All interested viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the event on the scheduled date and time.
Neeraj Chopra is popularly known as the "Golden Boy" in India. People are excited to watch him participate in the upcoming Diamond League 2023 event in Lausanne. It is important to note that Murali Sreeshankar will take part in the event along with Neeraj Chopra. Viewers in India must take proper note of the date and time available online.
When will Diamond League 2023 Lausanne take place?
As per the latest official details, Lausanne Diamond League 2023 is set to take place on Friday, 30 June 2023. Interested viewers in India should remember the date if they want to watch Neeraj Chopra play live.
When will Lausanne Diamond League 2023 begin?
According to the details mentioned on the schedule, Lausanne Diamond League 2023 is set to start at 11:30 pm on Friday. Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the event from the mentioned time.
Which TV channels will broadcast Lausanne Diamond League 2023 live in India?
Fans in India can watch Neeraj Chopra play in the Lausanne Diamond League live on the Sports18 1 SD & HD channels. You can watch the entire event on Sports18 on Friday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Lausanne Diamond League 2023?
You can watch the live streaming of the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 on the JioCinema app and website for free. Watch Neeraj Chopra live in action on Friday at the event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)