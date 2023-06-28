Diamond League Lausanne Live Streaming: Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra Play Live

Neeraj Chopra is ready to return in the upcoming Diamond League event that is set to take place in Lausanne, Switzerland. The Diamond League 2023 Lausanne is the sixth event and it is set to take place soon. As per the latest official details stated on the schedule, the Diamond League Lausanne event will take place on Friday, 30 June. All interested viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the event on the scheduled date and time.

Neeraj Chopra is popularly known as the "Golden Boy" in India. People are excited to watch him participate in the upcoming Diamond League 2023 event in Lausanne. It is important to note that Murali Sreeshankar will take part in the event along with Neeraj Chopra. Viewers in India must take proper note of the date and time available online.