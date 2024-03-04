Delhi High Court to Hear Wrestlers' Plea Against WFI Elections

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a petition on Monday by Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and her husband Satyawart Kadian.

The athletes are seeking to annul and declare the recent Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections as illegal, citing violations of the Sports Code.

The petition, which has been listed before Justice Sachin Datta, argues that the elections conducted on 21 December were conducted in disregard of the Sports Code. They are urging the federation to halt any activities related to the sport until the matter is resolved.