In All-Girls Akhada, Wrestlers Reflect on WFI Turmoil and Role Models Quitting

The Quint visited Yudhvir Akhada in Sonipat, Haryana.
(The Quint/Zijah Sherwani)
On January 18, 2023, wrestlers began a protest at Jantar Mantar, accusing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan of sexual exploitation and intimidation. They demanded his resignation and the dissolution of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
On 21 December, 2023, Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik quit wrestling as Sanjay Singh, close aide to Brij Bhushan took over as the new chief of WFI. The next day, Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri in protest against Sanjay Singh's election.
Eventually, the Sports Ministry suspended WFI till further orders after the newly-elected body made a 'hasty announcement' of organising the pending 2023 U-15 and U-20 nationals.
Amid all this, young wrestlers' future is stuck in a limbo. Newcomers and all those who have been training throughout last year didn't get a chance to perform at all due to the instability in the WFI.
On our visit to Yudhvir Akhada, young wrestlers shared struggles amid WFI instability and seeing their role models dragged on the street or worse, quitting.
Over 60 girls stay at this residential academy. In the last one year, there has been no new admissions in the academy.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports suspended the recently elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) governing council, led by Sanjay Singh, due to the hasty announcement of the Under-15 (U-15) and Under-20 (U-20) National Championships.
Many young wrestlers leave their studies when they join an academy, and the medals won at these competitions make these wrestlers eligible for a job.
Kangna, an 11-year-old from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, learned about Sakshi Malik quitting from girls who do not reside at the academy but come from nearby areas for training.
Like most wrestling academies, mobile phones are not allowed at Yudhvir Akhada. However, many girls at the academy were aware of the protests, accusations against Brij Bhushan (former WFI president), the newly elected president's close association with Brij Bhushan, and Sakshi's resignation as a consequence.
Ashu almost quit wrestling after numerous competitions were canceled in 2023. She even left the academy and returned home for a month.
With the hope that the issues will be resolved soon and competitions will be held this year, these young girls continue their training every day.
Like Kangna, many have left home to fulfill their dreams and those of their families. They aspire to reach the Olympics, and for them, there is no turning back now.
