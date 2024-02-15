Bajrang Punia Writes Open Letter to UWW Over Revoking of WFI Suspension

Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia wrote an open letter to United World Wrestling (UWW) on Thursday, demanding the world Wrestling body to take action against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

In a letter, Punia wrote that the decision to lift WFI suspension has put the "wrestlers under threat again" by WFI members.

UWW, the global governing body for the sport, had placed the WFI under provisional suspension on August 23 last year after the Indian body failed to hold an election in due course. However, the UWW decided to lift the suspension on Tuesday with immediate effect.

The UWW Bureau met on 9 February to review the suspension among other topics and considering all the elements and information, it decided to lift the suspension under the condition that WFI has to immediately provide UWW with written guarantees that all wrestlers will be considered for participation without any discrimination in all WFI events.