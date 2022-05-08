Delhi Capitals Member Tests Positive for COVID-19: Reports

Delhi Capitals celebrate a wicket.
(Photo Courtesy: BCCI)
A member of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Delhi Capitals (DC), has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, as per The Indian Express, putting a question mark over their Sunday evening's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium.
As per protocol, DC will now undergo another round of testing. Until then, all the members of the contingent will have to isolate themselves in their rooms.
DC is currently placed fifth in the IPL points table, having won five and lost five games.
Earlier, coach Ricky Ponting's family member had tested positive and the coach had decided to skip a few games.
Before that, Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert had become the sixth member of the DC contingent to test positive after Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, physio Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Abhijit Salvi, and social media content team member Akash Mane.
After the COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi's previous game against Punjab Kings was moved from Pune to Mumbai, where the teams are based, to avoid inter-city travel and the spread of the virus.
DC's game against the Royals was also shifted from Pune to Mumbai for the same precautionary reason.
