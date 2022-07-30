From Serving Tea at 'Paan Tapri' to CWG Silver: Sanket Sargar's Success Story

He would then head for training, study during the day, return for a second shift at the shop where he would prepare 'paan' for the customers. He would hit the gym in the evening to enhance fitness and build power.

"Sanket has sacrificed his entire childhood. From waking up 5:30am to making tea for customers to going to the gym later in the evening, he dreamt of only one thing," Sargar's childhood coach Mayur Sinhasane told PTI Bhasha.

"He had only one dream and that was to bring laurels to the country in weightlifting and give a good life to his family. Now his dream is coming true." On Saturday afternoon, the 'Digvijay Vyayamshala', where Sargar began his journey, was bustling with budding weightlifters and their parents as they watched one of them win the silver medal at the CWG on the big screen.

It would have been a gold had an untimely elbow injury not scuttled his plan. But the silver was special nonetheless as it opened India's account at the Games.