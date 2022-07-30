Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar Wins India Its First Medal

India's Sanket Mahadev Sargar braved an injury to finish second in the men's 55kg section at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/SAI Media)
Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar won India its first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by grabbing silver in the men's 55kg final in Birmingham, the UK, on Saturday, 30 July.
Despite risking an injury, Sanket put up a brilliant show and lifted a total of 248 kg in the snatch and clean and jerk categories, to emerge second out of 11 competitors.
Each lifter has two categories to compete from in a weight section – snatch and clean and jerk. Three efforts each are given for every lifter in both the categories.
The maximum weight lifted by a lifter out of his three attempts in both these categories is then added to take the final score. The lifter who lifts the maximum weight (final score) finally emerges as the winner.
Sanket first took the lead in the 55kg section by finishing on top of the snatch category with a big 113 kg lift in his third attempt.
The lifter from Sangli seemed to go from strength to strength as he started with a 107kg lift in his first, followed by a 111kg lift in his second and a massive 113 in his third and final attempt to emerge the best in snatch.
The 21-year-old then continued with a clean lift in his first attempt in the clean and jerk round. He locked in 135 kg and had no issues in completing his lift – giving himself a healthy lead at the top. However, Sanket risked a serious injury while trying to lift 139 in his second attempt, eventually dislocating his shoulder.
The pain was too far to bear for the Indian weightlifter who had to cut short his final clean and jerk attempt, settling for a silver, and handing India its first medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022.
