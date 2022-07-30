'Disappointed and Angry': Weightlifter Sanket After Missing CWG 2022 Gold Medal

"I heard a snap-like sound during the second attempt in clean and jerk and dropped the weights. After that my coach had a look at my arm, there was a lot of pain but I had to make the third attempt. I tried to secure the gold, but I could not do it," Sargar told the media with the silver medal around his neck.

"I am very disappointed and angry as I lost the gold medal. I had prepared and worked so hard for the gold medal but unfortunately, this injury prevented me from claiming gold," said Sargar after his event.

He said he would dedicate his silver medal to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations currently on in the country.