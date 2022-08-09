PV Sindhu and How Nerves of Steel Meet Medals of Gold

A double-Olympic medalist and a five-time World Championships medalist, including winning the gold in 2019, Sindhu has now won gold for the first time in the Commonwealth Games to add to her tally of bronze and silver medals from the 2014 and 2018 tournaments. It’s an incredible and glittering body of work that ranks her among the finest sportspersons to emerge out of the country.

During the Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham, Sindhu made light work of the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Michelle Li and secured a comprehensive 21-15, 21-13 victory in straight sets. To be brutally honest, besides the quarter-final affair against Malaysia’s Goh Wei Jin, where she scored a 21-12, 21-11 win, she had hardly been put to the test in Birmingham.

However, the 27-year-old’s campaign in the Commonwealth Games has once again highlighted the supreme physical and mental conditioning she possesses as an athlete. Even on the final day of the Games, she showed no signs of fatigue and held her own even in long rallies against Li.