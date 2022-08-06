CWG 2022: Medal Favourite Manika Batra Ends CWG Campaign Without a Podium Finish

With Manika as spearhead, the Indian women's team had beaten the hitherto unbeaten Singapore in the final at Gold Coast in 2018. Manika had stunned world number 4 Feng Tianwei as well as Zhou Yihan in India's 3-1 win in the final.

She then became the first Indian woman to bag an individual gold medal in CWG 2018 by beating Yu Mengyu of Singapore in the final and crowned her glory by winning India's maiden silver medal in the women's doubles.

But 2022 turned to be a damp squib for Manika as the women's team was stunned by lowly Malaysia and to pile on to her misery, she and G. Sathiyan, who are ranked sixth in the world in mixed doubles, were stunned by Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 2-3 (10-12, 11-9, 11-8, 7-11, 7-11), thus ending their campaign.

In the women's singles, Manika went down to Jian Zeng of Singapore in the women's singles quarterfinals. It was a one-sided match 4-0 (10-12, 11-9, 11-4,