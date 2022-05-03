Indian Paddler Manika Batra Achieves Career-Best Position in TT World Rankings

Indian paddler Manika Batra achieved her career-best ranking of 38 in women's singles after she climbed 10 places in the latest ITTF Table Tennis World Rankings, released on Tuesday.

The Olympian was ranked 48th in women's singles last week. Batra broke into the top 50 earlier this year and rose to 46th in March, her previous career-best standing, before dropping down to 48.

The 26-year-old Batra is India's top-ranked women's singles table tennis player on the list followed by Archana Kamath at 66th, who moved up 26 places this week. Sreeja Akula, 68th, and Reeth Tennison, 97th, are the other Indian table tennis players in the top 100.

However, Tokyo Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee slipped 22 spots and dropped to 119th. Ayhika Mukherjee also moved down six spots and is 121st.

Batra also features in the top 10 of both the mixed and women's doubles rankings. Manika and Archana Kamath, who won bronze at the WTT Star Contender Doha in March, retained their fourth spot in the women's doubles rankings. Sutirtha and Ayhika are the next best-ranked Indian team at 29th.