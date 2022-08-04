CWG 2022: Judoka Tulika Maan’s Journey From Being ‘Unfit’ to Silver Medal

Tulika otherwise trains with coach Yashpal Solanki at the SAI centre in Bhopal and after the medal ceremony on Wednesday, dedicated her silver to her coach and mother who is a cop in Delhi. Her father died when she was two.

"I did not come here for silver. Who knows what happens the next time I am competing in CWG. I have to change the colour of the medal. I can't be satisfied with this performance.

"I committed two fouls for not attacking and tried to cover it and it did not work out," said Tulika who was inconsolable after the loss.

She led for majority of the fight before Scotland's Sarah Adlington pushed the Indian to the floor on her back to complete a successful ippon move.