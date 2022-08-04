Commonwealth Games 2022: Medal Tally Table & List of Top Teams at CWG Birmingham
CWG 2022 Medal Tally: Check the medal tally table and list of winners from India at the CWG Birmingham on Day 6.
On 29 July, Commonwealth Games or CWG Birmingham 2022 was inaugurated with a splendid opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the UK. The opening ceremony was surely one of the most stunning events in recent memory. The 12-day sports extravaganza is at its peak with Australia leading the CWG Medal Tally List. The Indian contingent is at 7th position and has won 18 medals so far, including gold (5), silver (6), and bronze (7).
At the previous edition of Commonwealth Games 2018 held in Gold Coast, India had a record of winning 66 medals including Gold (26), Silver (20), and Bronze (20). At CWG Birmingham, the total number of Indian athletes participating in 16 different sports events is 200, and they are doing their best to lead the CWG Medal Tally Table 2022.
Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Winners List at CWG Birmingham
Talking about India in the CWG 2022, the Indian athletes are participating for the 18th time in the Commonwealth Games. India's star weightlifting champion, Mirabai Chanu, won the first gold medal in the Women's Weightlifting Championship (49kg) at CWG Birmingham 2022.
The Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been making the country proud ever since the multisport event started on 28 July. Many new athletes have been quite successful in leaving an impression while others are also on a roll to make history by ranking high in the 2022 CWG Medal Tally. The following is the list of Indian winners at the CWG Birmingham 2022 so far:
Mirabai Chanu: Gold; Women's Weightlifting (49kg).
Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (67kg).
Achinta Sheuli: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (73kg).
Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, and Sharath Achanta: Gold; Men's Table Tennis Championship.
Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey: Gold; Women's Fours – Lawn Bowls.
Sanket Sargar: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (55kg).
Vikas Thakur: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (96kg).
Bindyarani Sorokhaibam: Silver; Women's Weightlifting (55kg).
Shushila Likmabam: Silver; Women's Judo Championship (48kg).
Badminton Mixed Team: Silver
Tulika Maan: Silver, Women's Judo (78kg).
Gururaja Poojary: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (61kg).
Vijay Kumar Yadav: Bronze; Men's Judo.
Harjinder Kaur: Bronze; Women's Weightlifting (71kg).
Lovepreet Singh: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (109kg).
Saurav Ghosal: Bronze, Men's Singles Squash.
Gurdeep Singh: Bronze, Weightlifting (109kg).
Tejaswin Shankar: Bronze, Men's High Jump Athletics.
CWG Birmingham 2022: Medal Tally Table & List of Top Teams on Day 6 at Commonwealth Games
On 3 August 2022, Day 6 of the multisport championship, Australia has stayed put at rank 1, with a total number of 123 medals in its account. Let us check the list of top teams along with their ranks at CWG Birmingham 2022.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|46
|38
|39
|123
|2
|England
|38
|37
|28
|103
|3
|Canada
|16
|20
|21
|57
|4
|New Zealand
|16
|10
|10
|36
|5
|Scotland
|7
|8
|17
|32
|6
|South Africa
|6
|7
|7
|20
|7
|India
|5
|6
|7
|18
|8
|Wales
|4
|4
|9
|17
|9
|Malaysia
|3
|2
|3
|8
|10
|Nigeria
|3
|1
|4
|8
|11
|Cyprus
|2
|1
|4
|7
|12
|Uganda
|2
|0
|0
|2
|13
|Kenya
|1
|3
|3
|7
|13
|Northern Ireland
|1
|3
|3
|7
|15
|Singapore
|1
|3
|1
|5
|16
|Samoa
|1
|3
|0
|4
|17
|Jamaica
|1
|2
|0
|3
|18
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|1
|1
|3
|19
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|20
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Mauritius
|0
|2
|2
|4
|23
|Fiji
|0
|2
|1
|3
|24
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|25
|Guernsey
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|St Lucia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|Tanzania
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|The Gambia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Namibia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Nauru
|0
|0
|1
|1
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the Medal Tally of Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 at Birmingham, the UK.
