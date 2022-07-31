India at CWG 2022, Day 2 Wrap: 4 Weightlifting Medals, Women's TT Team Out in QF

India got on the medal tally on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games and as expected, the weightlifters delivered in each of their four events, bagging one gold, two silvers and one bronze for the country.

Also very much as expected, not only was Mirabai Chanu successful in defending her gold, she put up a weightlifting masterclass for everyone to witness, lifting an entire 29kgs more than the second placed lifter in her category.

There was success also in the badminton mixed team event and the boxing arena but the one big upset was the defeat of the women's table-tennis team in the quarterfinals.

Missed the action on Saturday? Here's a wrap of all the big results: