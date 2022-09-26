Rahane Sends Jaiswal Off: Character Building, Overreaction or Much Needed? 

Yashasvi Jaiswal was sent off the field by skipper Ajinkya Rahane for indiscipline.
In the recently-concluded Duleep Trophy final, West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane told teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field in response to his incessant sledging directed at South Zone batter Ravi Teja.
Teja had already brought it to Rahane's notice, but when the sledging did not stop even after the involvement of the captain and the umpire, the former warning him a couple of times as well, the India international decided to bite the bullet and send Jaiswal off the field.
To begin with, there needs to be a clear demarcation between domestic cricket and international cricket.
There is little doubt in one's mind that a captain wouldn't have sent his player off the ground in international cricket, irrespective of what he or she said. Cue the unequivocal backing that Deepti Sharma recently received from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur regardless of the morality of the act. And that remains true for Rahane as well.
It is quite possible that Jaiswal's sledging was below the belt as it is unlikely for a seasoned cricketer of the pedigree of Ajinkya Rahane to take such a big step for casual banter.
Especially for a young cricketer, you want to set the record straight from the outset that you play hard and aggressive and a little bit of needle is also part of the game, but some things are off bounds and should be avoided at all costs.
Another significant issue, and the one I reckon is at the heart of the matter, is a player undermining the authority of the captain on the field. There was an occasion when Rahane tried the proverbial 'arm around the youngster's shoulder' and was trying to calm down the left-hand batter but even in that moment Jaiswal was far too aggro for Rahane's liking and had a go at Teja once again.
It was at this moment that the umpire also got involved and Rahane rightfully told the umpire to leave the matter to him. Having taken the responsibility for his player, unarguably the correct thing to do as captain, the job now fell into Rahane's lap to diffuse the situation.
He tried to talk Jaiswal out of his aggression again but when that did not bear fruit, like a true statesman, he just walked up to the youngster and told him to leave the field, which was particularly commendable for Rahane's equanimity and grip over his temper.
There can always be this debate around whether Rahane came across as too strict a disciplinarian. If this verbal give and take is part and parcel of international cricket as well, shouldn't a player learn to deal with sledging, both giving it to the opponents and absorbing the pressure if and when required, at the domestic stage as well?
Again, it is not possible to make a sweeping statement without knowing the intricate details of the exchange between Ravi Teja and Yashasvi Jaiswal and then between Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane. But, the argument of character building still stands.
More than that, even if players go after each other in international cricket, more often than not, it is at the insistence, approval or at least the tolerance of the captain.
The way this game of bat and ball is played has historically vested a lot of power in the captain and once you don't pay heed to the captain's directive, you are a loose cannon and perhaps need to learn a lesson or two about the dynamics of a team sport.
At the same time, you can see Jaiswal's point of view as well. He made a name for himself through under-19 cricket and is among the most prominent rising stars in Indian cricket.
He has already struck three half-centuries in the IPL, which is comparable to international cricket in terms of quality, and had just smashed his career-best of 265. Naturally, the batter was on a high and wanted to leave his stamp on the game.
In doing so, perhaps, he crossed the line and, in response, was sent off the field for seven overs. He even ended up winning the Player of the Match award in West Zone's title win by 294 runs.
In the ideal world, the optics of it could have been avoided. But sometimes, as a captain, particularly when managing a bunch of young and passionate players who have a lot of potential but can be a bit too hyper with their energy as well, you need to draw a line at some point and a player of the stature and demeanour of Rahane must have taken a call with good reason.
Perhaps, therein lies a lesson for the youngster that will come in handy through the length of his career: play hard all you want, but never cross the proverbial line.
