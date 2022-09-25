Duleep Trophy Final: Skipper Rahane Asks Jaiswal to Leave Field for Indiscipline

In a rare act, West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane ordered his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field for disciplinary reasons, setting an example on the fifth day of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone in Coimbatore on Sunday, 25 Spetember.

The 20-year-old Jaiswal had a great time with the bat, smashing a brilliant double century to set up a big win for West Zone in the summit showdown.

However, the same cannot be said of his time on the field as he found himself at the centre of controversy on Sunday. He was asked by his captain Rahane to leave the field for going overboard with sledging against South Zone batter Ravi Teja.