WTC Final: Need Formula to Pick Winner In Case of Draw: Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has urged the ICC to find a way to decide the winner in case the rain-hit World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand ends in a draw. The final is being played in Southampton due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was initially slated for Lord’s.

The final has been seen two days, the opening and fourth day washed out completely, while play has been disrupted frequently due to bad light too.

India was bundled out for 217 in their first innings and New Zealand were 101 for 2, still trailing by 116 runs.